‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’: Final trailer gives fans a look into an emotional end to an epic saga

The epic Skywalker saga is finally coming to an end as the latest trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" debuted during halftime of "Monday Night Football."

Fans of the science fiction nonology were treated with an emotional look at the final moments of the space opera that has now spanned over 40 years, starting when “A New Hope” first came out.

“The Rise of Skywalker” is the ninth and final episode in the Skywalker chronicle.

Along with the trailer, pre-sale tickets to the movie were up for grabs Monday night as well as a brand-new poster for the film.

The two-minute-long trailer revealed the return of some familiar faces from previous trilogies, including the villainous Emperor Palpatine played by Ian McDiarmid, and the late Carrie Fisher, who would have celebrated her 63rd birthday the day the trailer dropped.

Thanks to unreleased footage from “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” Fisher will reprise her role and can be seen in the trailer hugging Daisey Ridley’s Rey, cementing an emotional conclusion to the saga.

“One last look,” says beloved droid C-3PO in the trailer, “Taking one last look, sir, at my friends.”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” will hit theaters Dec. 20.