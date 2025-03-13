Stafford: Missing woman last seen March 1; vehicle found in Sugar Land

article

Stafford Police are calling on community members for information about a woman who was last seen in the area at the beginning of the month.

Rebecca Eanes missing

What we know:

Rebecca Eanes, 53, was reported missing on March 6. She is a Black woman who is five feet and five inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to Stafford Police, Eanes had checked out of the Comfort Suites hotel in Stafford on March 1. On March 10, her vehicle was found in the 11400 block of Dairy Ashford Road in Sugar Land.

Eanes' family has not seen her in person since December 2024, and she has not responded to phone calls since February 28.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what Rebecca Eanes was last seen wearing, or where she was going after leaving the hotel.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Rebecca Eanes' whereabouts should call Stafford Police at 281-281-3950.