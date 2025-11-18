St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway: Last chance to enter for chance to win new home

The Brief Tomorrow is the final day to purchase a $100 ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in northwest Houston. The winner will receive a brand-new home valued at half a million dollars in Waller. Proceeds from ticket sales support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, ensuring families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food. St. Jude researchers work on the same campus where patients are treated in Memphis and often share their latest findings with other doctors around the country, including here in Houston.



The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway offers participants a chance to win a luxurious home while supporting the hospital's mission to provide free care to families affected by childhood cancer.

The giveaway ends tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 19, with the winner announced at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 26 at the home in Waller.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is renowned for its groundbreaking research and treatment of childhood cancer, ensuring families never receive a bill for services.

"My lab tries to understand how cells communicate, especially during the development of the nervous system. We have microscopy techniques here that are avaible here that you just can't do other places and that's made a huge difference," says Dr. Stacey Ogden. Emiliano Guerrero won the St. Jude dream home in San Antonio. "It was complete disbelief. I thought it was a prank call. It was a complete shock! You never really think you're going to win, you really just do it to help St. Jude. The house is amazing, it's a beautiful home, they did a fantastic job," says Emiliano Guerrero.

"Seeing kids in the hall who are smiling makes a huge difference," Dr. Stacey Ogden exclaimed.

Purchasing a ticket not only gives you a chance to win a dream home but also supports vital research and care for children battling cancer.

St. Jude's research and treatment efforts have a global impact, improving survival rates and advancing cancer research.

Many children from the Greater Houston area are treated at St. Jude.

How much is St. Jude trying to raise?

A $100 ticket contributes to the hospital's mission, with the home valued at $500,000. The goal is to raise 1.5 million dollars in Houston. To date, the dream homes have been established in more than 40 cities around the U.S. and have helped raised a billion dollars for St. Jude. This is necessary, because treatment for just one patient with leukemia often equals 1.5 million dollars over three years.

The winner will be announced Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the home in Waller.

Purchase a ticket today to support St. Jude and enter for a chance to win a dream home.

For more information, visit dreamhome.org