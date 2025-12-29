St. Joseph Medical Center introduces human milk-based fortifier for premature babies

The Brief A nutrition change is improving outcomes for premature babies. Hospital leaders say the shift is already saving lives. Families are seeing hope during one of the hardest moments of their lives.



St. Joseph Medical Center’s neonatal intensive care unit in Downtown Houston is caring for some of the region’s most fragile newborns.

The hospital recently introduced a human milk-based fortifier for premature babies, a move leaders say is dramatically improving outcomes.

Human milk-based fortifier for premature babies

The backstory:

Premature babies face higher risks of complications, especially related to nutrition and gut development. St. Joseph’s NICU team focused on how to help babies grow while reducing serious illnesses tied to prematurity.

Timeline:

The hospital partnered with Prolacta before 2025. By 2025, rates of a serious intestinal disease dropped sharply.

What they're saying:

"We can take care of 29 babies here in our NICU. It is absolutely amazing. Every day I am so thankful to be a part of this team. We are really focused on how we can help these babies grow and decrease some of the morbidities and mortalities that go along with being premature, so we have a new partnership in place with Prolacta to fortify nutrition for the babies," says Angela Hermes, the NICU Nurse Manager. She has worked in the NICU for 26 years.

"Because of that, we have seen a significant decrease in necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), going from as high as 11% down to less than 1% in 2025. It is very empowering. We are here to provide the best outcomes possible for every baby and family we serve," explains Chief Nursing Officer, Vincent Gore.

Why you should care:

Necrotizing enterocolitis is a life-threatening intestinal disease that disproportionately affects premature infants. Reducing its occurrence means fewer complications, fewer deaths, and better long-term outcomes for babies and families. There is a 40% mortality rate among infants who develop NEC.

Big picture view:

The shift toward human milk-based nutrition reflects a broader movement in neonatal care focused on prevention, not just treatment. Hospitals nationwide are reevaluating how early nutrition shapes lifelong health.

What you can do:

Parents of premature babies can ask care teams about nutrition options and donor milk programs. Community members can support milk banks and neonatal care initiatives.

Dig deeper:

Learn more about human milk-based nutrition at prolacta.com and https://sjmctx.org

Houston's oldest hospital

Local perspective:

St. Joseph Medical Center has been serving Houston patients for 138 years. It is Houston’s oldest hospital and continues to evolve alongside medical science. Leaders say innovation paired with experience is key to improving outcomes for the city’s most vulnerable patients.

What's next:

Hospital leaders say they will continue monitoring outcomes and refining care protocols to further improve survival and long-term health for premature infants.