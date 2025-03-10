Montgomery County Sheriff's Office looks to identify Spring homicide victim
SPRING - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a homicide victim in Spring earlier this month.
Spring homicide victim
What we know:
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the victim of a homicide.
Law enforcement says the incident happened on March 8 in Spring.
"We would like to bring closure to the family of this unidentified male and bring justice to the person(s) responsible for his tragic death," wrote the sheriff's office in a news release.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not release any information about the circumstances around the homicide.
Information is limited due to the active investigation.
What you can do:
If you recognize the victim, you can call 936-760-5876 or if you want to remain anonymous, 1-800-392-STOP.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.