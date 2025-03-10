Montgomery County Sheriff's Office looks to identify Spring homicide victim

article

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify a homicide victim in Spring earlier this month.

Spring homicide victim

What we know:

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the victim of a homicide.

Law enforcement says the incident happened on March 8 in Spring.

"We would like to bring closure to the family of this unidentified male and bring justice to the person(s) responsible for his tragic death," wrote the sheriff's office in a news release.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not release any information about the circumstances around the homicide.

Information is limited due to the active investigation.

What you can do:

If you recognize the victim, you can call 936-760-5876 or if you want to remain anonymous, 1-800-392-STOP.