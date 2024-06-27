Spring Branch man gets two life sentences for role in murdering man, his girlfriend

Herbert James Simon was given two life sentences in Harris County for murdering a man and then killing the man's girlfriend in 2017, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

The 42-year-old from Spring Branch was convicted of murder and aggravated kidnapping of Robert Cerda and Rachel Delarosa, both 29, on Dec. 11, 2017.

According to the Harris County DA's Office, Cerda and Delarosa were on a date in Spring Branch when they walked to a nearby barbershop where friends would hang out to drink. When Cerda went inside to talk with some guys he knew, Simon pulled out a gun and shot him in the back several times.

Another man brought Delaroasa inside the barbershop where she was held against her will, according to officials. Josue Casco, who is also in custody for his involvement, allegedly forced Delarosa into his car and drove her to a rural area near Fresno. He then killed her with the same gun used to kill Cerda.

Authorities report many residents heard the gunshots and went out to investigate. Delarosa's body was found an hour and a half after her dinner date with Cerda.

The district attorney's office states investigators were able to find surveillance video of a car matching Casco's leaving the area.

Harris County jurors convicted Simon of murder for killing Cerda and aggravated kidnapping for holding Delarosa against her will in the shop. Casco is expected to face trial for capital murder in Delarosa's death once he is returned to Harris County.

It was stated Casco went back to the barbershop with a tarp, rope, and cleaning supplies where he and Simon wrapped Cerda's body and cleaned up the scene. Simon was put in Casco's car and dumped in a rural area of north Houston, near the Eastex Freeway. Houston Police Department officials found it the next day.

Until someone told authorities what happened, the case was cold up until 2022. Simon and Casco were charged in relation for the shootings.

"We know from the physical evidence and the witnesses that this is exactly what happened, and we are thankful the jury convicted this defendant of both crimes," Calligan said. "We have video from the seafood restaurant, and we can see Robert and Rachel laughing and having good time, and what they went through is just awful — they didn’t deserve this."