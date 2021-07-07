Spring Branch ISD assistant principal to fulfill dream of coaching in Olympics

article

When Spring Branch Middle School assistant principal Megan Watson was asked years ago to write down a lifelong dream, she says she wrote "Track and Field Olympic Coach."

"That dream was never spoken or shared with anyone, but it did guide and drive my desire to learn and grow as a coach," she says.

This year, her dream will come true at the Olympic Summer Games as she serves as the Olympic Women’s Distance Coach for Team USA Track and Field.

"This is an exciting time for Team USA Track and Field and I feel so blessed to be a part in serving our U.S. athletes, coaches and parents as a part of USA Track and Field as an Olympic Coach," Watson said. "Growing up watching the summer Olympics on TV grew my passion for track and field. Getting to watch the likes of Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell, Flo Jo, Jackie Joyner-Kersee was both awe inspiring and motivational."

Watson was a four-sport athlete while attending high school in Hesston, Kansas. She then attended Baylor University, where she ran track for Coach Clyde Hart.

Watson says Hart, who has coached nine Olympic athletes, had a "profound effect" on her desire to be a coach.

Watson has served as a head high school coach and head middle school coach in the Houston area and said "one of my greatest joys is watching a student athlete find and develop their potential through their involvement with track and field and their teammates."

"This opportunity to be the Women’s Olympic Distance Coach is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, but it is a greater testimony to those who have taken the time to share their knowledge with me, guide me, and believe in me throughout my career," Watson said. "It is a blessing and privilege to serve our Olympic athletes and Team USA in Tokyo as the Women’s Distance Coach."