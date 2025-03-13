Expand / Collapse search

Houston: 18-year-old killed, four injured in Southwest Freeway crash; one driver fled the scene, police say

Published  March 13, 2025 8:10pm CDT
Houston
Police say the 18-year-old driver struck another vehicle that stopped in moving traffic after getting a flat tire. The driver of that other vehicle allegedly fled the scene on foot.

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a driver in connection with a deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway.

Southwest Freeway crash

What we know:

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Thursday in the southbound lanes of the freeway.

According to police, the driver of a white Ford Expedition had a flat tire and stopped in a moving lane on the freeway. A black Kia Sportage then rear-ended the Ford truck, then a silver BMW 5 struck the Kia.

The male Ford driver fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Three people in the Kia, the BMW driver, and a passenger in the Ford were all taken to a hospital. The front passenger of the Kia, an 18-year-old male, was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the other victims suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The wanted driver has not been identified at this time.

The deceased victim will be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the wanted driver or the crash in general should call one of the following:

  • Houston Police Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: News release from the Houston Police Department.

HoustonCrime and Public Safety