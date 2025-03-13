Houston: 18-year-old killed, four injured in Southwest Freeway crash; one driver fled the scene, police say

The Brief The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Thursday. One vehicle allegedly had a flat tire and stopped in a moving lane on the freeway. A second vehicle rear-ended the first, then a third car struck the second. One person was pronounced dead. Others suffered minor injuries. The driver of the first vehicle allegedly fled on foot. Anyone with information should call Houston Police (713-247-4065) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-TIPS).



Houston police are looking for a driver in connection with a deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway.

Southwest Freeway crash

What we know:

The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Thursday in the southbound lanes of the freeway.

According to police, the driver of a white Ford Expedition had a flat tire and stopped in a moving lane on the freeway. A black Kia Sportage then rear-ended the Ford truck, then a silver BMW 5 struck the Kia.

The male Ford driver fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Three people in the Kia, the BMW driver, and a passenger in the Ford were all taken to a hospital. The front passenger of the Kia, an 18-year-old male, was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the other victims suffered minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The wanted driver has not been identified at this time.

The deceased victim will be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the wanted driver or the crash in general should call one of the following:

Houston Police Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)