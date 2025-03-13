Houston: 18-year-old killed, four injured in Southwest Freeway crash; one driver fled the scene, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a driver in connection with a deadly crash on the Southwest Freeway.
Southwest Freeway crash
What we know:
The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. on Thursday in the southbound lanes of the freeway.
According to police, the driver of a white Ford Expedition had a flat tire and stopped in a moving lane on the freeway. A black Kia Sportage then rear-ended the Ford truck, then a silver BMW 5 struck the Kia.
The male Ford driver fled the scene on foot, according to police.
Three people in the Kia, the BMW driver, and a passenger in the Ford were all taken to a hospital. The front passenger of the Kia, an 18-year-old male, was later pronounced deceased.
Police say the other victims suffered minor injuries.
What we don't know:
The wanted driver has not been identified at this time.
The deceased victim will be identified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the wanted driver or the crash in general should call one of the following:
- Houston Police Hit and Run Unit: 713-247-4065
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: News release from the Houston Police Department.