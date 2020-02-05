Southeast Houston teen missing for 4 days

article

16-year-old Nyah Solorzano was last seen Saturday morning in southeast Houston.

She was last seen leaving her home at the 9500 block of Grannis Street at 9 a.m.

The teenager is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. The clothing she was last seen wearing is unknown.

If Nyah is located or if you have information, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.