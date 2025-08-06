Southbound SH-146 shut down as part of 18-wheeler hangs from overpass

The Brief A crash has closed off SH-146 South at West Main Street. West Main Street under SH-146 is closed as well. Minor injuries were reported.



State Highway 146 is closed off in the La Porte area as authorities handle an 18-wheeler that's partially hanging off the highway.

SH-146 traffic: Big rig hangs off overpass

What we know:

The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of SH 146 at the overpass over West Main Street.

The southbound lanes are closed in that area, and authorities also closed West Main under the 146 overpass.

The service road remains open, according to Baytown authorities.

Officials posted pictures of the accident on social media, showing the front of an 18-wheeler hanging off the highway.

(Photo courtesy: Baytown Police Department)

Minor injuries have been reported, according to officials. The truck driver was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

It's not clear if another vehicle was involved in the crash.

There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.