South Texas 4-year-old rescued from well after 6 hour ordeal

A four-year-old boy was rescued from a dry well in Garceno, Texas on Tuesday, December 8, six hours after he fell into it.

Firefighters from Starr and Hidalgo Counties were involved in the rescue.

“So proud of our Mission firefighters and all first responders that helped to rescue the child from the hole after six long hours,” said a Twitter post by the City of Mission. “The pit was only 8-10 inches in diameter. It’s a Christmas miracle!”

The boy was transported to a hospital. The Starr County Sheriff's Office said that that the boy was in a stable condition and that he was undergoing tests and is being monitored.

