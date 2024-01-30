Social media Monday

The Factor Uncensored's social media expert talks about top trending social media topics.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

- Florida lawmakers trying to pass a bill - that would ban any kids under 16 from using social media

- The controversy continues for Kayne. Now a report says he's trying to protect his wife by banning her from social media

- Action taken against Taylor Swift's deep fakes that were circulating the internet.