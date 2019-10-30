So cute! Photo of Reddick twins laying on father's jersey a sure home run
Astros Rightfielder Josh Reddick is known for dominating the baseball field, but he is also known for making beautiful twin boys with his wife, Georgette!
Born on October 2, Maverick Joshua and Ryder Blaze Reddick are absolutely adorable. The twins are making the internet swoon with a photo taken by Kayden Lee Photography.
On October 3, Reddick shared that Ryder was having some trouble breathing after he was born, so he had to spend the night in the NICU. Thankfully, he was doing better the next day.
I’m a dad! Maverick Joshua Reddick- 6 pounds 19 1/4 inches. Ryder Blaze Reddick 5 pounds 10 ounces and 19 inches! I can’t believe it! My ❤️ is so full! They now share an Oct 2nd birthday with their big cousin Hunter! Ryder was having some trouble breathing in the real world so he had to go to NICU right after birth and spend the night. He’s doing better today and got his oxygen mask taken off but he still needs to be monitored there for at least another 24 hours. We can’t wait to be officially together as our family of 4!