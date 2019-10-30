So cute! Photo of Reddick twins laying on father's jersey a sure home run

article

Astros Rightfielder Josh Reddick is known for dominating the baseball field, but he is also known for making beautiful twin boys with his wife, Georgette!

Born on October 2, Maverick Joshua and Ryder Blaze Reddick are absolutely adorable. The twins are making the internet swoon with a photo taken by Kayden Lee Photography.

On October 3, Reddick shared that Ryder was having some trouble breathing after he was born, so he had to spend the night in the NICU. Thankfully, he was doing better the next day.