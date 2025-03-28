Custom Navy SEAL shoes stolen ahead of Sneaker Con Houston
HOUSTON - Two pairs of limited-edition custom-made Navy SEAL boots were stolen ahead of a competition that will be held at Sneaker Con Houston on Saturday.
Boots stolen from truck
What we know:
The boots were stolen out of a vehicle that was parked in a private garage near the Magnolia Hotel. Photos shared with FOX 26 show shattered glass on the driver's side of the vehicle and empty cases where the boots must've been.
A report has been filed with the Houston Police Department.
What we don't know:
There is no information on any suspects.
Custom Navy SEAL boots
The backstory:
A spokesperson tells FOX 26 that there are 10 custom-made boots with designs based on the Navy SEALs. They were created by Dallas-based designer Johnnyskicks.
There are three different versions: a Land design, a Sea design, and an Air design. A pair of the Land boots and a pair of the Sea boots were stolen from the vehicle.
Custom Navy SEAL boots - Land design (Courtesy: VML)
All pairs will be given to people who finished a scavenger hunt on Friday, followed by some physical and mental challenges on Saturday.
The Source: Sneaker Con Instagram page and a spokesperson from the VML marketing company.