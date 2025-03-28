Custom Navy SEAL shoes stolen ahead of Sneaker Con Houston

The Brief Two limited-edition pairs of custom Navy SEAL-inspired boots were stolen on Friday. The missing two pairs were stolen from a vehicle in a parking garage near the Magnolia Hotel. All 10 pairs were planned to be given away through a competition during Sneaker Con Houston.



Two pairs of limited-edition custom-made Navy SEAL boots were stolen ahead of a competition that will be held at Sneaker Con Houston on Saturday.

Boots stolen from truck

What we know:

The boots were stolen out of a vehicle that was parked in a private garage near the Magnolia Hotel. Photos shared with FOX 26 show shattered glass on the driver's side of the vehicle and empty cases where the boots must've been.

A report has been filed with the Houston Police Department.

What we don't know:

There is no information on any suspects.

Custom Navy SEAL boots

The backstory:

A spokesperson tells FOX 26 that there are 10 custom-made boots with designs based on the Navy SEALs. They were created by Dallas-based designer Johnnyskicks.

There are three different versions: a Land design, a Sea design, and an Air design. A pair of the Land boots and a pair of the Sea boots were stolen from the vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Custom Navy SEAL boots - Land design (Courtesy: VML)

All pairs will be given to people who finished a scavenger hunt on Friday, followed by some physical and mental challenges on Saturday.