Houston Food Bank gives out goods ahead of possible SNAP shutdown Nov. 1

The Brief The Houston Food Bank gave away goods to hundreds of families ahead of a possible pause for federal food assistance benefits. In attendance was Congressman Al Green, along with tens of other volunteers. The Houston Food Bank says at least 425,000 households rely on SNAP every month.



The Houston Food Bank gave away goods to families as many worry about a possible federal food assistance halt coming November 1st. The issue comes after nearly one month since the government has been shut down, leading to many closures and pauses on federal funding.

SNAP benefits: Houston Food Banks giving goods

What they're saying:

According to the Houston Food Bank, approximately 425,000 residents in the Houston area rely on SNAP benefits to feed their families.

"We’re just patiently waiting hoping that they’ll come to the table and make an agreement and open back the federal government so we can continue to live our lives," TSA Agent/Volunteer Willie Phlegm said. "I just hope that those up there in Congress, they can sit down at the table and just, you know, make a decision for the people."

One of the volunteers in attendance was Congressman Al Green.

"It’s very difficult for people to work and not get paid, and then continue to take care of their families," Green said. "They still have the rent to be paid, the mortgage has to be paid, the car note. All of the things that they normally have to do, they're not going to be evaded because of a shutdown."

The Democratic representative also shared his thoughts on the shutdown.

"My preference is that it should never have started," Green said. "It’s my belief that there should have been a way for us to avoid this and never allow ourselves to find people who are working and not being paid. If you work in this country, you should get paid for the work that you do."