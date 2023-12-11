Snake dangles over guest during podcast recording session

In a true-blue Australian twist, a podcast recording took an unexpected turn when an uninvited guest slithered into the spotlight. The incident occurred during an episode of the podcast series "Fresh Perspectives," produced by Sydney-based strategy consultancy The Strategy Group.

The episode featured Andrew Ward from Regen Farmers Mutual, engaged in a discussion about greenwashing. Little did he know that a surprise visitor was about to steal the show. As Ward passionately shared his insights, the hosts of the podcast noticed a snake dangling from the roof above him on the porch.

Maintaining an admirable level of composure, Ward identified the unexpected guest, stating, "It's only a carpet python." Undeterred by the serpentine interruption, he seamlessly continued with his talk on the podcast.