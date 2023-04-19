article

You may notice a light smoke or haze in the air today and tomorrow. It's coming from seasonal burning taking place in southern Mexico. Southerly winds are carrying residual smoke and aerosols across the Gulf of Mexico and into portions of coastal Texas, including southeast Texas.

Transport of light smoke has our local air quality currently listed as "moderate" and is expected to persist into the day on Thursday. This is particularly bothersome for those who suffer from respiratory illnesses or sensitive populations such as young children and the elderly. As such, you may want to consider limiting your time outside if this is bothersome for you.

Thankfully we have some rain on the way that will help cleanse the air of pollutants and pollen. This should lead to improvements as we head into the weekend.

