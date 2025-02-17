Small plane crashes near Pearland Regional Airport, no injuries reported

The Brief A small Cessna Skyhawk plane crashed near Pearland Regional Airport late Sunday night. Only the pilot was on board during the crash and had no visible injuries, according to officials at the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.



A small plane crashed in Pearland late Sunday night and will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only occupant on the plane and had no visible injuries when authorities arrived at the scene.

Courtesy of Texas DPS Southeast via X

Small plane crash in Pearland

What we know:

The plane crashed in the woods between Dixie Farm Road and County Road 127 near the Pearland Regional Airport around 10:45 p.m.

Texas Department ofd Public Safety troopers arrived at the scene and found the male pilot on the side of the road with no visible injuries.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The plane was upside down in the woods a couple of hundred feet away from the roadway. There was no damage to property or injuries reported.

DPS took over the scene from Pearland police and the FAA will handle the investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.