Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in San Jacinto County on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, a Piper plane left Conroe Houston Regional Airport around 1:28 p.m. Officials say a student pilot and instructor experienced a mechanical issue during the flight and the instructor pilot was able to fly the plane to an open field.

The plane crashed during the landing near Farm-to-Market Road 945, about three miles north of Highway 150.

Small plane Crash in San Jacinto County (Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety)

Pilot instructor Joseph Blum, 69, and student pilot Darlene Woelfel, 21, were taken to a Conroe hospital for treatment. Blum was said to be taken to the hospital on a medical helicopter.

Texas Department of Public Safety is on the scene investigating. The Federal Aviation Administration has been notified to conduct an investigation.