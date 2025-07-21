Small plane crash in Crosby, no injuries reported: HCSO

A small plane crash has been reported in Crosby, according to Harris County authorities.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalesx reported the aircraft crashed at 18411 Adlong Johnson Road.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The occupants of the plane were not injured, officials stated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and a Hazmat team are on the way to the location.

No other information has been provided at this time. We will update this article as more information is released.