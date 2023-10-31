Spooky season isn't always just about scares, sometimes it's also about the fun of Halloween and giving back.

Houston rapper Slim Thug hosted a Spooktacular meet and greet and Halloween Party on Saturday at Checkers which featured his signature meal, The Big Slim Meal at 17155 Eastex Freeway Service Rd.

More than 150 went, including kids, families, and fans dressed in fun costumes and got to enjoy music from DJ J-Que, food, games, prizes, and the opportunity to take pictures with Slim Thug.

The proceeds from each meal sold went toward supporting the local nonprofit CoolxDad, an organization dedicated to promoting minority fathers' involvement in raising their children.

The collaboration with CoolxDad aims to raise awareness for their annual holiday initiative, "Color Box." This program provides free holiday portrait sessions for families and conducts a gift drive that delivers hand-wrapped toys, electronics, clothing, and other treats to children in Houston.

Slim Thug stated, "Partnering with CoolxDad is inspiring and encouraging because they are doing positive things in the community for fathers. I'm a father, and I'm proud of this organization."