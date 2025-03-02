5 injured on flight from Missouri to Houston due to turbulence

article

The Brief 5 people on a flight from Missouri to Houston were injured after going through turbulence. The plane was forced to land at Waco Regional Airport. None of the injuries are expected to be life-threatening.



Five people had to be taken to the hospital after turbulence forced a flight from Springfield, Missouri to Houston to land in Waco.

The turbulence came amid strong storms in Dallas-Fort Worth.

What we know:

A SkyWest flight, operating as United Express, was forced to land at Waco Regional Airport around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The plane was carrying 31 people, including 28 passengers.

When the plane landed, medical personnel met and evaluated passengers. Five passengers were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The plane is in Waco, where it is being inspected.

The City of Waco says SkyWest and United Airlines is working to arrange transportation for the remaining passengers.

What we don't know:

Information about the nature of the injuries to the passengers has not been released.