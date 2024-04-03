SKIMS possibly opening store in Houston Galleria, according to records

Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian's fashion brand SKIMS might be preparing to open shop right here in Houston.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, a project titled ‘Skims’ was registered for the Houston Galleria. The project is scheduled to begin on May 1 with Kenneth Park Architect named as the design firm.

Tara Shanahan, the Senior Vice President of Retail at SKIMS, was named as the tenant for the nearly 7,000-square-foot space, records state.

Kardashian's business does not have any brick-and-mortar locations so far.

We have reached out to SKIMS for a statement and have not yet heard back.