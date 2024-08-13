Skai Jackson arrested for domestic battery: TMZ

Disney Channel star Skai Jackson was arrested for domestic battery after a fight with her boyfriend, TMZ reports.

The alleged incident happened Aug. 9 at Universal CityWalk in Studio City, near the Hollywood border, according to the publication.

That's when security noticed Jackson and her boyfriend beginning to fight, and called police after claiming they saw Jackson push her boyfriend multiple times.

Both Jackson and her boyfriend were detained until law enforcement arrived, according to TMZ.

The couple's fight was reportedly caught on surveillance video, showing Jackson allegedly pushing her boyfriend twice.

Jackson was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery. She was cited and released a few hours later, TMZ reported.

The case is under review by the LA County District Attorney's Office to determine if charges will be filed.