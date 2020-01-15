Six Houston-area Taco Cabana locations among 19 closing in Texas

article

Taco Cabana is closing 19 "underperforming" stores in Texas, including six in the Houston area.

Parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., says while those locations contributed nearly $25 million in restaurant sales last year, they also had more than $4 million in restaurant-level pre-tax operating losses.

The company says the restaurants will close effective immediately. They say nearly all employees affected by the closures will be offered positions at other locations.

The following Houston-area locations are closing:

6522 Westheimer Road, Houston Texas

13480 Northwest Fwy Houston TX

Highway 288 & This Way St. Lake Jackson TX

9220 Gulf Freeway Houston TX

12518 Tomball Pkwy, Houston TX

2535 South Highway 6 Houston TX

Thirty-seven other locations in the Houston area will remain open. Across the state of Texas, 145 locations remain open.

Other locations closing in the state include:

