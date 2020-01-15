Six Houston-area Taco Cabana locations among 19 closing in Texas
HOUSTON - Taco Cabana is closing 19 "underperforming" stores in Texas, including six in the Houston area.
Parent company Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc., says while those locations contributed nearly $25 million in restaurant sales last year, they also had more than $4 million in restaurant-level pre-tax operating losses.
The company says the restaurants will close effective immediately. They say nearly all employees affected by the closures will be offered positions at other locations.
The following Houston-area locations are closing:
- 6522 Westheimer Road, Houston Texas
- 13480 Northwest Fwy Houston TX
- Highway 288 & This Way St. Lake Jackson TX
- 9220 Gulf Freeway Houston TX
- 12518 Tomball Pkwy, Houston TX
- 2535 South Highway 6 Houston TX
Thirty-seven other locations in the Houston area will remain open. Across the state of Texas, 145 locations remain open.
Other locations closing in the state include:
- 2220 South Loop 288, Denton TX
- 1827 Greenville Avenue Dallas TX
- 810 W Stacy Rd, Allen TX
- 5350 Preston Rd Frisco TX
- 11560 Dallas Parkway Frisco TX
- 5036 Rufe Snow N Richland Hills TX
- 825 S 6th St, Waco, TX
- 1495 Precinct Line Rd,Hurst TX
- 701 Texas Ave S College Station TX
- 7105 Interstate Hwy 30, Greenville, TX
- 8620 Burnet Rd Austin TX
- 11701 Blanco Rd San Antonio TX
- 6867 W US Hwy 90, San Antonio TX