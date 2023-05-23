A Sliver Alert has been issued for a 64-year-old man who was reported missing in Humble.

According to the alert, Carlos Melendez was last seen around 5:34 p.m. Monday in the 9500 block of Humble.

(Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Melendez is 5’9" tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white face mask, white t-shirt, black jeans and black and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Humble Police Department at (281)446-7127.