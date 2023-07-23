A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Jerry Glynn White.

White was last seen on Sunday, July 23, around 7:00 AM in the 2100 block of Woodway Dr. in New Caney, TX. He was wearing a red plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes. He is driving a 2015 brown Nissan Pathfinder with Texas license plate number 1LNMF. The vehicle has a large scrape on the passenger side.

White has been diagnosed with dementia and is in need of his medication.

Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts should contact the Roman Forest Police Department at 936-538-3482.

