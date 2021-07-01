SILVER ALERT issued for elderly man last seen in south Houston

article

A SILVER ALERT has been issued for an elderly man last seen Thursday morning in south Houston.

Officials say Jesse Williamson, 69, was last seen in the 2000 block of Holcombe Blvd around 8:45 a.m.

Williamson has been described as White, standing at 5'11 with blue eyes and gray hair as well as scars on his upper right arm and a tattoo on his upper left arm.

He was also last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a Veterans Affairs emblem and blue jeans.

