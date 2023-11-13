Victoria College shots fired: 1 person injured, police report; shelter in place issued

A shelter-in-place has been issued for those on campus at Victoria College in response to a shooting, police say.

According to Victoria Police, officers responded to the campus after reports of shots fired at the Continuing Education Center Building.

Authorities say one person was found shot with non-life-threatening injuries.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Buildings on campus have been placed on lockdown, police report.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information is released.