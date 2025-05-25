Officer involved shooting near Houston's Galleria Mall, two hospitalized

The Brief A suspect was shot and injured by a Houston police sergeant near the Galleria Mall after driving a vehicle involved in a previous crime against traffic. The police sergeant sustained injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The identity and condition of the suspect, and potential charges, are currently under investigation.



What we know:

Houston Police responded to a shooting call near the Galleria Mall at 5000 Westheimer around 5:21 p.m.

The call was initially dropped as an "assist the officer" call.

One suspect was shot and transported to hospital. Houston police describe the suspect as a black male.

One Houston police sergeant received injuries and was sent to a local hospital.

Dig deeper:

HPD Briefing

Assistant Chief of the Houston Police Department Yasar Bashir held a briefing to provide more information on the incident.

Bashir stated that at approximately 4:40 p.m. several HPD officers were working extra jobs in HPD uniform, when the officers identified a vehicle that was involved in a previously reported crime.

The suspected vehicle left private property as officers began to approach.

The suspect then began to drive on the opposite side of Westheimer.

The sergeant gave verbal commands before discharging his weapon multiple times, striking the suspect in the eastbound lane on the 5000 block of Westheimer.

"It was on a private property and then exited onto Westheimer, driving against the traffic," said Officer Bashir.

The vehicle continued across Westheimer before coming to a stop.

Officers immediately detained the individual and provided medical attention.

What they're saying:

"The officer is a sergeant with HPD for over 25 years." said Bashir. "His body-worn camera will be released per policy within 30 days, and he will be placed on administrative duty."

"As you can see, this is a very, very busy intersection. There may have been more witnesses to this incident. So I encourage those individuals who may have video or may have seen this shooting. Please call our homicide division at 713-209-3600."

What's next:

More information regarding the individual transported to hospital has not been released.

Houston police are currently investigating to see the charges that will be brought against the suspect.