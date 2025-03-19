Expand / Collapse search

Houston: One detained in possible I-59 road rage shooting, police say

Published  March 19, 2025 4:12pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A shooting was reported just before 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
    • A caller says a vehicle drove by and shot at another vehicle.
    • One person has been detained in connection with this incident.

HOUSTON - One person has been detained in connection to a possible road rage shooting on I-69, according to Houston police.

I-59 shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at about 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Reports say a 911 call came from someone on Fondren Road near the Southwest Freeway.

According to reports from HPD, the caller said someone in a vehicle shot at another vehicle.

Paramedics were called to the scene. 

What we don't know:

FOX 26 is working to confirm any injuries related to this shooting.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.

The Source: Reports from the Houston Police Department.

