Houston: One detained in possible I-59 road rage shooting, police say
HOUSTON - One person has been detained in connection to a possible road rage shooting on I-69, according to Houston police.
I-59 shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at about 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Reports say a 911 call came from someone on Fondren Road near the Southwest Freeway.
According to reports from HPD, the caller said someone in a vehicle shot at another vehicle.
Paramedics were called to the scene.
What we don't know:
FOX 26 is working to confirm any injuries related to this shooting.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.
The Source: Reports from the Houston Police Department.