Shohei Ohtani shares first photo of his wife

For the first time, the world is getting a look at Shohei Ohtani's wife.

The Dodgers posted a photo of the happy couple as they were about to board a plane for their trip to Seoul, South Korea.

His wife was quickly identified as basketball player Mamiko Tanaka.

The 27-year-old Japanese native played for Waseeda University and the Women's Japan Basketball League's Fujitsu Red Wave.

In February, Ohtani announced he was a married man but didn't share any details on who the mystery woman was.

According to TMZ, Ohtani and Tanaka have known each other for three to four years ... but their actual wedding date is unknown.

The Dodgers are heading to South Korea for the MLB World Tour Seoul Series. On March 17, the Dodgers will take on the Kiwoom Heroes at 12pm and Team Korea will face the San Diego Padres at 7pm. On March 18, the San Diego Padres will take on the LG Twins at 12pm and Team Korea will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7pm.

Ohtani, who is notorious for being private about his personal life, told reporters last month, "She is a Japanese woman. I don't really feel comfortable talking about when I got married exactly, but she's a normal Japanese woman."

As a two-time American League MVP, Ohtani and Tanaka make one strong, athletic couple.

In December, Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.