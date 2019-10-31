Sheriff: Husband is alleged suspect in stabbing that left wife in critical condition

Harris County deputies are investigating a possible aggravated assault incident between a husband and wife that left the woman in critical condition, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

According to the sheriff, the husband took the woman to the hospital with stab wounds. She is said to be in critical condition and was taken to another hospital by Life Flight.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the husband, the alleged suspect, caused a disturbance while at the first hospital and was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

The stabbing is under investigation.