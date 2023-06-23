NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal invites Houstonians to celebrate the grand opening of his new restaurant in Woodland Square.

His restaurant "Big Chicken" is located at 9630 Westheimer Road west of Houston the opening event will take place tomorrow from 1 to 3 p.m.

Attendees can look forward to an afternoon of fun and entertainment, including a live DJ, various games, and exciting giveaways. O'Neal himself will be present to greet guests and join in the festivities.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience the unique atmosphere and flavorful menu offerings at Shaq's "Big Chicken" restaurant.