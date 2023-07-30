SH 225 crash: Eastbound lanes reopen after complete closure near Underwood

Eastbound lanes of SH 225 have reopened after a complete closure near Deer Park on Sunday morning following a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported shortly before 8 a.m. on the highway near Underwood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

According to Houston Transtar, three vehicles were involved in the crash.

A medical helicopter also landed at the scene. It's unclear how many people were injured.

The roadway reopened around 8:45 a.m.