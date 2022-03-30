Expand / Collapse search

Sexual assault suspect accused of using dating apps to find women with children

Epifanio A. Jimenez - Mugshot (Photo: Jail Records via Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

WILLIS, Texas - Authorities in Montgomery County have a man accused of sexually assaulting a child behind bars by finding victims through dating apps.

According to a press release, Epifanio A. Jimenez of Willis, Texas is said to have been "targeting women with children through dating apps and asked to spend time with them and their children." 

Officials say Jimenez used the alias "Harley" in his dating profile. 

Epifanio A. Jimenez often went by "Harley" in the dating apps he used (Photo courtesy of Montgomery Co. Sheriffs Office)

As a result, authorities are asking the public to come forward if they have had any encounters with him, or have allowed contact with their children by calling the Montgomery County Sheriffs' Office at 936-760-5803 and reference case#22A067965