Army soldier faces child sexual abuse, pornography related charges

A United States Army soldier has been indicted for attempted sexual exploitation of a child and receiving files of child sexual abuse.

Army soldier indicted

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Justice reports that starting in 2021, 35-year-old Seth Herrera, previously from El Paso, Texas, used encrypted messaging apps and network apps to download child sexual abuse material.

Herrera is also accused of using artificial intelligence chatbots to create images of kids he knew and took images and videos of those same kids undressing in his home.

According to the DOJ, Herrera is charged in Alaska for his alleged transportation, receipt, and possession of child sexual abuse material, including AI-generated images, while stationed at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.