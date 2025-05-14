Serving Houstonians for 108 years - Christie's Seafood and Steaks

The story of Christie's Restaurant begins, when a Greek man named Theodore Christie arrived in America from his birthplace in Constantinople (now Istanbul). Originally born as Theodosios Christofidis, he changed his name to be easier to pronounce in America. In 1905, the 20 year old graduate of Turkey's prestigious Robert College found work as a court interpreter in New York City and was later introduced to the world of hotel and restaurant management.

On the advice of a friend, Christie moved to Galveston, where legal gambling and a bustling tourist trade fueled a booming local economy and other Greek immigrants were prospering. He opened a sandwich shop in the Tremont Hotel, where his fried fish sandwiches on toasted Po-boy bread made Christie's an instant hit.



Galveston Island remained home to Christie's until 1934, when its successful founder once again followed a friend's advice and moved to Houston. Soon, Theodore Christie had full service restaurants on Bellaire Blvd. and Post Oak, with two more on Main Street (near the Astrodome and in the shadow of downtown). Business boomed, selling 10,000 fish sandwiches a week!

One Sunday after church, James Priovolos, advised by Mr. Petheriotes, the local owner of Royal York Coffee, to "go work for 'old man' Christie", dropped by the restaurant. Finding all three dining rooms packed with guests, he immediately made himself useful, clearing tables and seating guests. When Mr. Christie emerged from the kitchen, overwhelmed by his generous but unsolicited assistance, he declared, in their mutually native Greek, "You are a Godsend" and immediately put him on his payroll. Thus began a new chapter of the Christie's restaurant story.



In 1967, Theodore Christie offered to sell James his restaurants, with one condition. With no children bearing his name, the seasoned entrepreneur hoped to ensure the legacy of his enterprise and asked his trusted worker to change his last name to Christie.

The rest is Texas restaurant history.

Today, the daughter and sons of James handle the daily operations of the remaining Christie's Restaurant in its original location on Westheimer. With each day, they honor their father by maintaining their family's century old commitment to serving the finest quality steaks and seafood in family-friendly fashion.

Today there is just one Christie's Seafood and Steaks Restaurant in Houston, it is located at 6029 Westheimer( just west of Fountain View Drive). They are closed on Mondays but open 11:00am - 8:00pm on Tuesday and Wednesday; 11:00 am - 8:30 pm on Thursday; 11:00 am - 9:00pm on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 am - 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Over 108 years, the menu has evolved somewhat but the classics the Houstonians demand have never changed.

The Greek influence goes beyond the feta cheese, salad and green beans, Christie's also features some tasty Greek cocktails as Katie discovers in this EXTRA SERVING