59 killed, 150 hurt after Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea

At least 59 people were killed and 150 more were injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could grow as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon Saturday night.

Choi said 13 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 were still on the streets.

Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

Crowds are seen around the area, where dozens of people suffered cardiac arrest, in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 400 emergency workers from around the nation, including practically all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

Video on social media showed multiple first responders simultaneously performing CPR on people lying scattered in the street.

A person, believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, is transported in a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022. (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured.