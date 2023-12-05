A man was caught on camera stealing a Christmas tree from a parked car in a festive misfortune in San Mateo, California.

The thief, driving a white SUV, swiftly cut the tree's bindings, loaded it into his vehicle, and escaped. Despite police efforts, the suspect remains at large.

This happened on Friday evening, 10 minutes after the victim, known as Jesus, ran an errand in a store.

Fortunately, he received a heartwarming gesture from the tree lot where the original purchase was made. They provided a new tree free of charge.

A business in the Bridgepointe Shopping Center's security footage captured the audacious theft, portraying the thief's casual demeanor.

As the hunt for the Grinch continues, the spirit of the season prevails in San Mateo.