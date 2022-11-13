Second Ward apartment catches fire, investigation into cause underway

article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a fire at an apartment in Second Ward overnight Sunday.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Everton St. near Buffalo Bayou. Responding firefighters came across a two-story apartment with heavy flames showing.

Crews immediately went into defense mode to put out the fire. Preliminary details are a gas line was hit on the apartment's exterior.

LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

All the occupants reportedly exited the complex without any injuries. No firefighters or other civilians were injured as a result.

The cause was not determined, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.