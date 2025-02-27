Second dog death reported at Sugar Land PetSuites; Yorkie mauled

The Brief A second dog has reportedly died at PetSuites Sugarland. Records say the dog was mauled by another dog boarded at the facility. The dog's owner has filed a lawsuit.



The killing of Button the Yorkie

What we know:

On July 16, 2024, vet records in a lawsuit say that Button, a Yorkshire Terrier, was killed during an attack a PetSuites Sugar Land.

Ebonie Barrow-Ceasar says she boarded Button there on the 10th to go on vacation with her husband.

She says she paid extra to ensure that Button had "private playtime" where he and an employee would play with no other dogs present.

She says on the 11th, she got a call from PetSuites saying that Button had gotten into another dog's area and was attacked.

"I was told one thing but then the story changed when I talked to the vet, and she told me exactly what happened. She said the other dog was left by himself with no one watching him, and he was able to enter Button's play area and attack him," she said.

Vet records say "another boarding pet got through the connecting gate in the fence and attacked him."

Records show that Button died at the vet.

Legal action in progress

What's next:

Barrow-Ceasar reached out to FOX 26 after seeing Abigail Dye's previous report on another death at the same facility.

"I was like this is the same story, pretty much what happened to my dog. We were out of town and the dog ended up dying in their care," she said.

Barrow-Ceasar retained a lawyer, Zachary Clark, who says PetSuites initially offered them $500 per a contract.

Clark says this wasn't sufficient.

"What happened to my client was wrong, the way they approached it was wrong, how they held themselves out was wrong, and we made the decision to file suit," he said.

The suit says, "PetSuites has misrepresented the standard, characteristics, and quality of its services."

The lawsuit also mentions FOX26's previous coverage, it reads: "This is not the only time where PetSuites lack of supervision has led to the death of an animal in their care. Recent news reports have shown this is far from an isolated event. Indeed, on August 28, 2024, (merely a month later) FOX 26 Houston reported that another small dog of similar age died at the SAME PetSuites location."

The response from PetSuites

What they're saying:

FOX 26 reached out to PetSuites with several questions requesting an interview. They replied with the following statement:

"We were devastated by Button’s passing last July, and our hearts continue to go out to his family. The employee involved no longer works for PetSuites Sugar Land. Additionally, our employees have received enhanced training around the extensive policies and safety measures we have in place. We love our guests as if they were our own pets, and it is our priority to keep them happy and safe."

In our previous report, PetSuites responded with a statement ending with, "we are reviewing this incident carefully."

We asked PetSuites what came of this review, and they responded with this statement:

"The employee involved in this incident no longer works for PetSuites Sugar Land. Our employees receive mandatory training on heat stroke warning signs and prevention. Additionally, PetSuites Sugar Land leadership completed CPR and first aid training."