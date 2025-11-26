Clerk shot multiple times by suspects in southeast Houston robbery, police investigate

The Brief A convenience store clerk was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in southeast Houston. Police say he was approached by two suspects who wanted the bag he was carrying, which had money in it. The current condition of the clerk is unknown.



Houston police are investigating the shooting of a convenience store clerk in southeast Houston early Wednesday morning.

Lieutenant Willkens reports the incident happened near the intersection of Scott Street and Barberry Drive around 1:30 a.m.

SE Houston shooting near Scott Street

What we know:

According to police, he was closing the store down and shutting the panels to lock the place up when two men came up to him. The suspects wanted the bag the clerk was carrying, which had at least $1,500 in it and some ID's, Lt. Willkens said.

Officials say the suspects shot the clerk once, and he took off running around the store but collapsed on the side.

Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

The two suspects got over him and began fighting to get the bag, police report. At some point during the fight, the suspects shot the clerk several more times. They were able to take the bag of money and ran from the scene.

Lieutenant Willkens states the clerk had multiple gunshot wounds in his lower extremities and around his pelvic area.

Several sergeants arrived on the scene and provided the clerk with first aid until he could be taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

The current condition of the clerk is unknown.

Houston police have not identified the two suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Robbery Division.