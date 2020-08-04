Schools stockpile PPE for the return to classes

At Klein ISD in northwest Harris County, huge shipments of personal protective equipment arrived Tuesday in preparation for the return to school later this month.

“Oh my goodness, there are thousands of gallons of sanitizer,” said Dr. Jenny McGown, superintendent of Klein ISD.

Boxes of sanitizer, masks, and other PPE supplies arrived at the Klein ISD warehouse for distribution at each district building.

All 54,000 students are scheduled to return to class online only, beginning August 19.

The PPE is aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 for those staffers who do return to the building, and it will be ready and waiting when students are approved to return to campus.

“All of our buildings will be open for teachers who choose to come up to the building to work,” said McGown. “One of the challenges we continue to face is we are charged with working with our local health departments to be able to determine whether it’s safe to resume. They have clearly stated that it is not yet safe.”

August 24 will be the date the district reassesses whether to return to in-person learning, said McGown.

Meanwhile, with 100-percent online learning at Klein ISD, the district plans to keep bus drivers busy by putting Wi-Fi spots on the buses and sending them to neighborhoods where students don’t have access to Wi-Fi.

At Humble ISD classes will resume with a combination of in-person and online learning options.

The district has stocked up on PPE, is using misting machines to sanitize, and has converted water fountains to bottle filling stations.

School district officials say all parents will be required to screen their children every day before sending them to school.

Humble ISD is also adding Plexiglas dividers for shared instructional areas.