Sara Lee, former WWE ‘Tough Enough’ winner, dies at 30

The wrestling world is mourning the loss of Sara Lee, the winner of the WWE "Tough Enough" reality show, who died at the age of 30, the WWE confirmed on their website Thursday.

Lee, a native of Hope Township, Michigan, was talented in powerlifting before she joined the sixth season of the WWE’s popular reality series, where she went on to win the fan vote, WWE shared on their website.

"WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans," the entertainment company tweeted Thursday.

She went on to win Season 6 of "Tough Enough," along with Josh Bredl. Lee’s win earned her a one-year, $250,000 contract with the WWE, according to NBC News.

NBC News reported that she was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston and was the mother of three.The media outlet also cited a previous WWE statement that shared Lee was studying to become an ultrasound technician.

The news outlet cited a social media post from Lee's mother, Terri, who said they were all "in shock" when she died and asked for prayers for her husband Cody and their children.

Yahoo! News reported that Lee's cause of death is unknown.

Lee’s death led to an outpouring of reaction on social media from members of the WWE community.

"Absolutely heartbreaking, life is too short. Sara was awesome sending love and prayers to her family and loved ones," WWE wrestler Sonay Deville tweeted.

"This is so heartbreaking - what a beautiful person we’ve lost - and leaving behind 3 small children and a husband who always expressed how madly in love he was with her. I’m so so sorry. Just heartbreaking," WWE wrestler Kayla Braxton tweeted.

WWE legend Mick Foley tweeted "This is just awful news. I’m sending my best wishes and a healing prayer to her family and friends. #RIPSaraLee."

