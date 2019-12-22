San Jacinto Co. deputy killed in crash while responding to emergency call

Deputy Bryan Pfluger, a San Jacinto County sheriff’s deputy responding to a call for service, was killed late Saturday night following a crash involving two sheriffs' vehicles in Coldspring.

Authorities say at around 6:45 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 150 and Hill Lane.

According to DPS, the two deputies were responding to a call when the collision occurred. Both patrol units were traveling eastbound on SH 150. The deputy in the first patrol unit reportedly reduced his speed to make a right turn onto Hill Lane.

The second patrol unit, which was Deputy Pfluger's, maneuvered to the right, clipped the first patrol car and rolled over several times before coming to a stop. He was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The deputy in the first patrol unit did not have visible injuries, but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

Deputy Pfluger was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

An outpouring of support continues to be posted on social media pages.

