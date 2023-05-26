San Francisco’s Market Street Old Navy to close, company says

article

The iconic Old Navy store on Market Street in downtown San Francisco will shutter its doors on July 1 after nearly 30 years in operation, a spokesperson for Gap Inc., Old Navy’s parent company, announced on Friday.

"Since our Market Street store opened in the 1990s, the way we leverage flagship locations has changed," the company announced. "As a result, we have taken the difficult decision to close our Market Street store when the lease expires, and we are already working to identify new locations in downtown San Francisco that will better serve the needs of the business and our customers."

Old Navy’s closure comes on the heels of many other downtown San Francisco retailers shuttering its doors.

Williams Sonoma, Nordstrom, and Saks Off 5th have all announced store closings in San Francisco in the month of May.

As did Coco Republic, an upscale home furnishings provider that is leaving its three-story storefront at 55 Stockton Street after opening last fall.

Bay Area shoppers can still find Old Navy stores on Folsom Street in San Francisco, Daly City, Colma and Emeryville.