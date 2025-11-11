San Bernard River: Authorities searching for missing 70-year-old man

The Brief Authorities are searching for a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of the missing person on the San Bernard River near FM 521. Authorities said family members contacted law enforcement when he did not return from a boat test drive.



Authorities are searching for a 70-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Brazoria County authorities searching for missing person on the San Bernard River

What we know:

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, they were notified of the missing person on the San Bernard River near FM 521.

Officials said the 70-year-old man was last seen on Monday around 12 p.m.

Authorities said family members contacted law enforcement when he did not return from a boat test drive.

Search resources and other partner agencies were contacted to assist in the effort, officials said.

The search remains ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.

Residents may notice increased law enforcement activity as operations continue.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the missing man's name.