San Antonio woman's body found near Surfside Beach, officials say

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a woman's death after her body was found near Surfside Beach Monday morning.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the woman has only been identified as a 53-year-old from San Antonio, Texas.

Investigators note they did not see any obvious signs of injury and are working with medical examiners to find out how she died.

No additional details have been shared, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.