San Antonio teen missing since mid-May could be in Houston, authorities say

Authorities need your help finding a missing teen from San Antonio, who could be in Houston.

Alyssa Cantu, 15, was reported missing May 15, 2021, in San Antonio but is still out there.

She has been described as biracial - Hispanic and White, with brown hair and eyes standing at 5 feet tall.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're encouraged to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCME) at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) at 210-207-7273.